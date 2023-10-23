10 frighteningly fun Halloween events for families in Bedfordshire this half term

There are no excuses when it comes to getting spooky with a huge range of events and scary attractions for families to enjoy this Halloween.
From pumpkin trails and haunting woodland walks to spell casting and Halloween crafts, there’s a whole raft of fun and games for everyone for young and old alike.
Here are just some of teh fun Halloween themed events taking place across the county, this half-term.
1. Frosts Pumpkin Patch
Frosts Pumpkin Patch, at the Frosts garden centre in Willington, is returning for a second year, running now right up until Halloween. As well as picking your very own pumpkin, little ones can enjoy a mini tractor trail and spooky mini golf! Pre-booking is essential, book via the Frosts website. Photo: Tony Margiocchi
2. The Howl
There’s going a scary line-up of ghoulish entertainment on offer as The Howl reopens it doors to those brave enough to enter the Mead Open Farm-based Hallowe’en attraction this year. Immerse yourself in dazzling special effects, atmospheric scenery, award-winning attractions, live music, and sumptuous food, all encapsulated within a jubilant festival ambience. The Howl is running until October 31 on selected dates. Tickets start at £18. Photo: The Howl
3. Spooky Woodland Walk at Wrest Park
Running on Halloween weekend, from Friday October 27 to Sunday 29, families can join ghost-hunting storytellers on a stroll through the shadows of Wrest Park's grounds and gardens. The early evening tour is suitable for children aged five to 12. Guests are advised to wear suitable shoes and to dress for the weather.
Visit the English Heritage What's On page to search for event information and booking. Photo: Wrest Park
4. Pumpkin Trail at Wardown Park
Another pumpkin-based Halloween treat for residents in Luton, which also doubles as a fund-raising event! Music24 is hosting the trail, with 20 pumpkins to find, at Wardown Park, Luton on Sunday October 29. There is a suggested donation of £3 per person or on a pay-as-you-feel basis. There's no need to book and donations go to providing music therapy for people with mental and physical health conditions. Image: submitted. Photo: Submitted image