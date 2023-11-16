Annual parade and service of Remembrance in Biggleswade honoured the fallen

Young and old attended two services in the town

Young and old turned out for the annual service of Remembrance in Biggleswade to honour and pay tribute to those who died in two world wars and other conflicts.

The town held two events this year, on Armistice Day itself, November 11, followed by services on Remembrance Sunday, November 12.

On Saturday, Rosemary Bentley, from St Andrew’s Parish Church and the Rev Martin Ceaser, Pastor, Biggleswade Baptist Church conducted a service at the Market Square from 10.45am, with readings, prayers, The Exhortation read by Mrs Diane Keogh, president of the RBL, the Last Post, Maroon and then two minutes’ silence followed by reveille and the Kohima Epitaph read by Terry Harragan.

Members of 2065 (Biggleswade) Air Cadets Squadron joined the Remembrance Sunday Parade

On Sunday, the traditional Remembrance Day parade and service was attended by uniformed services and again held at the Market Square.

Members of 2065 (Biggleswade) Air Cadet Squadron joined the Biggleswade community in the parade to mark Remembrance Day.

A spokesperson said on Facebook: “We were proud to see the cadets understand the significance of this day. As we pass on the responsibility to the next generation to honour the great sacrifice so many have made in the quest for freedom.”

Potton’s Remembrance Day started with a service in front of the Library in the Market Square.

Crowds lined the streets in support of those taking part in the parade, which included Biggleswade Sea Cadets

The uniformed groups and residents then paraded from the Market Square to Potton Cemetery for the Act of Remembrance.