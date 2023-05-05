Hundreds gather for memorial to former Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Sir Samuel Whitbread

Tributes have been paid to the former Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Sir Samuel Whitbread.

Around 500 people gathered at St Paul’s Church in Bedford to pay tribute to Sir Samuel Whitbread, who died in January.

Sir Samuel was HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire from 1991 until 2012 and the county’s High Sheriff in 1973.

Sir Samuel Whitbread.

Guests were greeted on arrival by a Guard of Honour from Beds and Cambs Air Training Corps while members of the Royal Family were represented at the service including by current HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada. Also in attendance was Helen Nellis, Sir Samuel’s successor on his retirement as Lord-Lieutenant.

Reverend Canon Kevin Goss led the Service of Thanksgiving which included an address and a blessing while family members read prayers and the tribute was read by Edward Fremantle. The choir of Samuel Whitbread Academy sang an anthem.

A retiring collection was made in support of St Paul’s Tower, Bells and Clock Appeal.