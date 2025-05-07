In pictures: Ickwell May Day celebrates centuries old tradition

The celebrations started with a procession from Northil to Ickwell – led by teh drums, bells and twirling handkerchiefs of the Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men.

They were followed by tractors and trailers – one towing the May Queen and her entourage and the others carrying all the young dancers on board.

The new May Queen, Erin Sydney-Smith, was accompanied by attendants Holly and Eve, page boys Christopher and Billy and flower girls Bonnie, Edith, Elza, Annabella, Beatrix, Hazel, Felicity, Georgina, Olivia, Madison, Bernita, Eliza and Martha as well as all the dancers.

The winners of the decorated hoop competition were awarded with their prizes and they led the rest of the children with decorated hoops on a circuit of the arena to show off their wonderful creations.

And then it was down to the important business of the day – with Erin being crowned by outgoing May Queen Amelia-Rose Aris.

Erin was presented with a flowery garland by attendant Holly Wilkinson and a sceptre covered in flowers by her other attendant, Eve Maudlin. Once the May Queen was crowned, the flower girls - in matching dresses representing buttercups, daisies, violets, forget-me-nots, mayflowers and rosebuds - all paid homage to the Queen. On behalf of the May Day Committee, Erin was then presented with a necklace as a keepsake of the day by former May Queen Stephanie Lawrence.

Once the crowning ceremony was completed, the dancing got underway. The junior maypole dancers wove their ribbons expertly, despite the challenging conditions as the wind was a bit blustery. Their dances were followed by the junior morris (stick) dancers who were foot perfect.

The little ones of the village schools then danced their traditional country dances, skipping around the maypole, winding the bobbin and performing the ace of diamonds and the clap dance to great applause. The older country dancers were up next and danced three dances with great skill.

It was then the turn of the Old Scholars, the adults of the village, to weave the ribbons around the maypole before visiting dancers Hemlock Morris performed and the village dancers entertained with country dancing.

The arena show finished with the return of the Old Scholars who danced the Circassian circle before inviting the audience to join in the dancing around the pole.

Visitors to the festival also enjoyed browsing the craft stalls, riding the traditional funfair rides and some of the many refreshments on offer.

The Ickwell May Day Committee would like to thank all the dancers for putting on a great show. Sincere thanks also to all the helpers and volunteers who worked on the day, and throughout the year, leading up to the event, to enable it to be such a success.

Lorraine Wood, Ickwell May Day committee secretary, explained: "The Ickwell May Day Festival is a very special event that has been celebrated for more than 450 years.

"We’re one of the few places in the country to have a permanent fixed maypole and a huge amount of hard work goes in from the committee and supporters of the May Day – and all the children who dance to ensure that it goes ahead successfully each year.”

Ickwell May Day The May Queen and her entourage at the start of the procession. Left to right back row is one of the attendants, Eve, who presented the sceptre, Erin - the incoming May Queen, Amelia-Rose the May Queen who later handed over her crown to Erin, and Holly the attendant who presented the garland. Some of the girls who were flowers can be seen in the foreground.

Ickwell May Day The Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men performing at The Crown, Northill

Ickwell May Day The procession under way with the infant dancers going to Ickwell in style on the trailer pulled by a tractor.

Ickwell May Day The junior maypole dancers who performed magnificently even with the challenge of the blustery weather