King Charles' first New Year’s Honours List for 2023 includes recipients from Luton and Central Beds. The honours celebrate and recognise individuals whose contributions to society, their field, industry or community had a positive impact on life in the UK. Those named include:

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

> Mr Christopher Long, Founder and Director of Earthdive and Chair of Putteridge Swimming Club, (Luton);

King Charles' first New Year's Honours List has been announced. Our picture shows the King on a recent visit to Luton

For services to Marine Conservation, to Charity and to Sport, (Central Beds)

> Ms Claire Bell, of Henlow, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, Environment Agency; For services to Gender Equality in the Workplace,

> Mr Christopher Curtis, For services to the Youth in Luton, Bedfordshire, (Luton)

> Ms Jane Gurney, Everton, Founder, Tilly Your Trailer Campaign; For services to the Agricultural Community

> Mr Abdul Qazi, Imam and Founder, Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust; For services to the Community in Luton, (Luton)

> Mr Alan Williams, chairman of Edlesborough Parish Council; For services to the community in Edlesborough, Bucks.

Susan Lousada, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, said: “I am proud and delighted that so many people in Bedfordshire have been recognised by His Majesty The King. These medals are only awarded to those who have achieved something outstanding in public life, or who have selflessly improved the lives of others within their local community or nationally.