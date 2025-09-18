Uncovering the past at Heritage Open Days in Sandy and Biggleswade

Children show off the tiles they made at the Make a Roman Mosaic Tile event. Picture: Neil Darlow

History lovers took a dive into the past for National Heritage Day events.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Sandy, community groups enjoyed exciting events and activities co-ordinated by Lynne Darlow from the Sandy Historical Research Group.

The celebration kicked off with a quiz on Sandy Buildings Past and Present followed by a children’s workshop in Sandy Library with thanks to Madeline Phippen and staff. Fifteen children designed and made their very own Roman Mosaic Tile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Wednesday, September 17, the Sandy Wellbeing Walkers hosted the Sandy Mosaic Heritage Trail. The walk leader was Cathy Bailey and a talk on the history of each mosaic was be given by SHRG Secretary Richard Barlow.

The mosaic trail walk. Picture: Neil Darlow

Councillor Susan Sutton baked delicious cakes to enjoy after the event.

Meanwhile, Jordans Mill opened its doors for a tour around the historic water Mill, beautiful gardens, gift shop and Riverside Cafe, explaining how flour was once produced.

The medieval St John the Baptist Church, Cockayne Hatley, also welcomed visitors, along with Willington Dovecote & Stables – built in the 1530s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you missed out, there’s still a chance to step into yesteryear.

St Swithun’s Church will be open to visitors between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, September 20. The bell tower will be open, and there will be a fete with bouncy castle and stalls.

And between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday there will be a Foundations of Biggleswade event where you can explore the town’s architectural story from historic landmarks to modern transformations.