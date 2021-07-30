72% of drivers said they would back a lower limit in wet conditions

Almost three quarters of motorists would support introducing a variable speed limit on motorways linked to weather conditions.

In a survey by the RAC 72 per cent of drivers said they would like to see the 70mph limit cut in wet weather, with improved road safety and better driving habits among the perceived benefits.

France is currently the only country in Europe where motorway speed limits vary according to the weather. In rainy conditions, the limit drops from 130km/h (around 80mph) to 110km/h (around 68mph).

Improving visibilty by reducing spray was among the main reasons given for supporting a lower limit

According to the RAC findings, a third of UK drivers would like to see our limit cut to 60mph in the wet, while 17 per cent believe it should be as low as 50mph.

However, a fifth (21 per cent) of drivers disagreed with altering the current limits. Half of these argued that drivers already adapt their speed to suit the weather conditions, so legislation isn’t necessary, while 60 per cent also worried about defining the conditions when a lower limit should apply.

Stopping distances in the wet are around double of those in dry conditions, meaning it will take the average car 630 metres - the equivalent of 48 car lengths - to stop from 70mph.

Official data shows that wet roads and drivers travelling too fast for the conditions were respectively the cause of 259 and 242 motorway collisions in 2018 - the ninth and tenth most common contributory factors in a total of 4,029 crashes.

Of those who supported a change to the current law, the potential to slow down traffic and possibly save lives were given as the most common reasons in favour, followed by the positive effect on reducing road spray.

The RAC’s data insight spokesman Rod Dennis said a change warranted examination but warned that it might not be straightforward.

He said: “Statistically, the UK has some of the safest motorways in Europe but it’s also the case that there hasn’t been a reduction in casualties of all severities on these roads since 2012, so perhaps there’s an argument for looking at different measures to help bring the number of casualties down.

“While most drivers already adjust their speed when the weather turns unpleasant, figures show that ‘driving too fast for the conditions’ and ‘slippery roads’ are still among the top 10 reasons for motorway collisions and contribute to significant numbers of serious injuries and even deaths every year.

“The overall success of any scheme would of course depend on sufficient numbers of motorists reducing their speed, but even just a proportion reducing their speed in the wet would be likely to improve the safety of the UK’s motorways.”

Mr Dennis added that while trialing such a change could be conducted easily through the variable speed limit systems in place on smart motorways, a permanent change would be more complicated.