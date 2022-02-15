Lexus reveals first images of all-electric successor to the LFA

Lexus has released new images of its upcoming all-electric supercar.

The Japanese premium brand says the sleek two-door coupe will revive the “spirit” of its jaw-dropping LFA supercar while embracing electrification and symbolising its move to become an all-electric brand.

Late last year, Lexus announced that it would become an EV-only brand in key markets, including Europe, by 2030 and globally by 2035.

The as-yet unnamed EV was first glimpsed as part of Toyota/Lexus’ electrification strategy which will see the brands launch 30 new electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030. These will include supercars and sports cars as well as luxury saloons, family SUVs and commercial vehicles.

It is targeting a sub-two-second 0-60mph time from the high-performance model and predicting a cruising range of more than 430 miles. This will be made possible by the use of solid-state batteries, seen as vital to pushing EVs’ range capabilities beyond current limits.

Announcing plans for nine Lexus EVs by 2030, Akio Toyoda said the Lexus supercar “inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the LFA. We will extend the driving taste refined this way to other models as we evolve Lexus into a brand centred on battery EVs”.

Lexus says the new model will develop the concept of the “Lexus Driving Signature” which will trickle down the rest of the marque’s EVs, with dynamic, linear response.

It also say that the shift towards electrification will allow it to develop a range of driving experiences and fine tune its models to offer a more personalised experience for customers.