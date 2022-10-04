A Swiss chalet is coming to York Christmas market with pop-up bar and Andrew Pern restaurant

A swiss chalet is coming to York

The Winter Hütte makes its debut on 17th November as the place to be seen this Christmas. The pop-up, two-storeyed traditional Swiss Chalet will be located at the bottom of Parliament Street and offers a spectacular upper terrace overlooking the Christmas Market.

The Winter Hütte comprises a fully licensed bar area downstairs serving seasonal favourites such as gluhwein and hot chocolate, with a gourmet sausage stall catering for patrons as well as passers-by outside. Upstairs a new restaurant from one of Yorkshire’s best-known chefs, the Michelin-starred Andrew Pern, offers a ‘Swiss with a Twist’ dining experience, while the outdoor terrace makes a unique setting for a festive drink.

The team behind the concept is led by Johnny Cooper, of York-based Coopers Marquees, one of the largest marquee companies in the UK. Johnny is delighted to be showcasing this exciting project.

“The wooden Swiss Chalet concept was born a couple of years ago following a desire to build something new and exciting for York. The Winter Hütte‘s cosy alpine décor, cow bells and mountains of cheese will have you yodelling through the streets of York!”

A full menu can be found on the website and booking is recommended for the restaurant as well as the outdoor drinks terrace at www.winterhutte.co.uk.