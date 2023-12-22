News you can trust since 1891
Rolling in gift wrap and gifts, Christmas is in full swing. Picture: ZSL and Woburn Safari Park

Animals at Christmas: Here’s what Woburn and Whipsnade’s residents are getting up to this December

From chimps to meerkats, the animals are getting into the festive spirit
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT

It’s not every day you see a troop of chimpanzees unwrapping and playing with their presents, but what would Christmas in Bedfordshire look like without some cheeky animals having fun?

At Whipsnade Zoo and Woburn Safari Park, the festivities are well and truly underway. And while we are all digging into our turkeys, the keepers will be busy taking care of all their animals on the big day.

Scroll down to see the playful creatures enjoying all that Christmas brings:

On the other side of the park, far away from newbie Gala, Tullulah the lioness is fiercely guarding her goodies. What do you think is inside? Photo: Woburn Safari Park

This little squirrel monkey was very, very interested in her Christmas gift. She took no time to rip open her neatly-wrapped presents.

This little squirrel monkey was very, very interested in her Christmas gift. She took no time to rip open her neatly-wrapped presents. Photo: Woburn Safari Park

December has seen a new arrival at Woburn Safari Park last week, Gala the California Sea Lion! She is 20 years old and has already bonded with her new friends, Kira and Leoni. Just days after touching down in the county, she was keen to show off her flippers and dives during training with the keepers. Gala is easy to recognise with her distinctive slender snout and smaller frame.

December has seen a new arrival at Woburn Safari Park last week, Gala the California Sea Lion! She is 20 years old and has already bonded with her new friends, Kira and Leoni. Just days after touching down in the county, she was keen to show off her flippers and dives during training with the keepers. Gala is easy to recognise with her distinctive slender snout and smaller frame. Photo: Submitted

Gala was born in Barcelona and has lived animal collections from Madrid to Blackpool before settling at Norfolk's Banham Zoo. Now she is at the safari park, she is ready to make her personality known to others. The keepers say she's particularly vocal and loves to ‘bark’. Acting deputy head of animal encounters, Stacey Barker said: "We have noticed that one of Gala’s favourite things to do is to bask in the water with her flippers high up in the air! She has quickly made herself right at home here at the park."

Gala was born in Barcelona and has lived animal collections from Madrid to Blackpool before settling at Norfolk's Banham Zoo. Now she is at the safari park, she is ready to make her personality known to others. The keepers say she's particularly vocal and loves to 'bark'. Acting deputy head of animal encounters, Stacey Barker said: "We have noticed that one of Gala's favourite things to do is to bask in the water with her flippers high up in the air! She has quickly made herself right at home here at the park." Photo: Submitted

