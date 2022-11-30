New Brownie Decorating Kit by The Hummingbird Bakery

World-renowned all American bakery, The Hummingbird Bakery, has released a brand new At Home Brownie Decorating kit available nationwide, so you can frost your brownies with caramel and decadent chocolate frosting.

Priced at £25.95 each box by Hummingbird contains a tray of brownies plus a pot of chocolate malt balls for decorating and a palette knife – everything you need to decorate like a pro! All brownies are baked to order using only the finest quality ingredients and zero preservatives.

Available to order online by visiting https://hummingbirdbakery.com/collections/nationwide-decorating-kits/products/brownie-decorating-kit website.

At Home Cupcake Decorating Kits

There are also At Home Cupcake Decorating Kits.

Prices from £23. The Hummingbird Bakery Classic At Home Cupcake Decorating Kit is available for purchase all year round online. Fans of the brand are invited to hone the craft of “The Humminbird Swirl” at home with one of two exclusive cupcake decorating boxes.

Each box contains six cupcakes, three pots of frosting, one bag of sprinkles and one How To Guide. Choose from vanilla, chocolate or mixed cupcake box. Priced at £27.50 with a frosting palette knife or £23 without a frosting palette knife.

Available to order online: https://hummingbirdbakery.com/collections/nationwide-decorating-kits/productswebsite.

Christmas Decorating Kit

And coming soon there is a Christmas Decorating Kit.

