It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Langford after resident's three-day decorating spree

A community-spirited resident is lighting up the cold winter nights in Langford.

Andy Knight has completely decked out his home in Mayflower Lane with Christmas lights and decorations.

It is the second Christmas Andy has gone all out, with the lights now extending across the adjoining home.

The decorations were a three-day effort.

Andy said: “I have always done Halloween displays and it's only been the last couple of years I've decided to do Christmas lights as well.

“We started with just a few lights around the windows but for some reason we got bigger and bigger, and this is the result of collecting lights for five years.

“Luckily we are good friends with our next-door neighbour as we have taken over the front of hers’ as well.”

As well as lights, Andy installs projectors in some windows to shine images of Santa's workshops from them, and the jolly elf himself waving from the upper ones.

Andy (left) with BBC radio presenter Justin Dealey who popped by to view the impressive display. Image submitted.

The festive makeover has taken Andy three full days to complete.

And his work has not gone unnoticed by the surrounding community.

He added: “I love bringing smiles to people's faces. We had the Langford Cubs come over yesterday and we gave out free sweets. It's just a lovely thing to do.”

Next year Andy says he is considering making his display into a charity donation drive.