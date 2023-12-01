Here is where you can send, collect and return deliveries in the town

From today, a Post Office branch in Biggleswade will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.

For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device.

People can now drop their Evri parcels off at the Post Office at 35 Stratton Way, Biggleswade, SG18 0NS. The Post Office at 37 Bedford Rd in Willington will also accept Evri parcels.