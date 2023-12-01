Post Office branch in Biggleswade is now taking Evri parcels
From today, a Post Office branch in Biggleswade will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.
For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device.
People can now drop their Evri parcels off at the Post Office at 35 Stratton Way, Biggleswade, SG18 0NS. The Post Office at 37 Bedford Rd in Willington will also accept Evri parcels.
Evri has also released those all-important dates for getting your parcels shipped in time for Christmas. Tuesday, December 19 is the last day for courier collections. Parcels with standard delivery should be sent from a ParcelShop by 11am on Wednesday, December 20, while next day deliveries should be dropped off by 11am the following day (December 21).