Sandy councillors hope for a white Christmas with their 'Let it Snow' tree festival addition

Sandy Town Council has made an offering to the Christmas weather gods in the form of a tree.

Their St Swithun’s Church Tree Festival addition called ‘Let it Snow’ is now standing proudly among the display.

The tree was decorated by volunteers Mark and Sue Thacker and will stay in the church, ready for the Mayor’s Carol Service on December 10.

Sandy mayor Joanna Hewitt with 'Let it Snow'.

Despite its plea for snow, this year, the council’s outdoor team will be ensuring the paths around the market square and car park are kept ice and snow free using gritting equipment and salt.

The move will ensure residents can visit the tree festival and other town centre festivities safely.

Sandy mayor Joanna Hewitt said: “Last year there was a lot of snow and ice on the pavements making it difficult for our residents to safely visit the town centre. We will endeavour to keep the area around the market square safe for residents.”