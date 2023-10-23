Santa’s arrival parade at Frosts to raise money for charity

Book now for Santa at Frosts in Willington

Get ready for the most enchanting spectacle of the year… as Santa Claus is coming to Willington.

On Friday, November 3 Santa’s arrival parade is returning to Frosts Garden Centre in Willington. With festive entertainment, joyful music, a magical light show, and a spectacular entrance from Santa Claus himself - it’s a wonderful way to kick off the countdown to Christmas!

The parade includes live music from Ampthill Brass Band, performances from a variety of princesses and movie characters from Be Our Guest Princesses and stilt walkers and roller-skating performers.

Santa and his cheeky elves will be there from 6.30pm with a magical light show and a question time with Santa Claus.

You can book tickets at www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk