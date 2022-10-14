Rainbow Square Mandala

All you need to do is download it - other things that you will need are as follows:

Paper

Card

A Printer

Scissors

Glue

Optional - A frame if you want to make the exact project that we have made.

IMAGE 01

To make the project, print out the 5 sheets in the download and then cut out using the scissors or a scalpel and a steel ruler.

IMAGE 02

On the back of each design, place some double sided foam tape on the back to create the 3-D effect which you will achieve when you mount them on top of each other. I’ve prepared all these in advance and just put them onto some wax paper ready to use.

IMAGE 03

Next, take the square design which has the pale rainbow background and cut it into a square using the tips of the design to help you.

IMAGE 04

Now all you have to do is layer the designs on top of each other until you get to the very last piece.

IMAGE 05

When finished you can see how it creates a 3-D effect of the design.

Main image

The main image shows the finished piece in the frame

And that is the finished picture but of course with this design set you can create many different creative projects.

Indeed if you visit the page using the image at the top of the page or typing into your browser, you will not only find this superb project, but all of the others that we have produced with National World – all of them for FREE.

For more visit https://alanandbarry.co.uk/shop.cfm?category_id=3426 website.

Alan Gear and Barry Freestone are well respected in the craft industry.

The crafting pair were the inspiration behind the craft strandat Ideal Shopping Direct, which lead on to the creation of Create and Craft TV which has been broadcasting since 2003.

In addition to this, they have written seven bestselling books including the Complete Guide to Glass Painting and the Complete Guide to Stamping.