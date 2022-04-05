Founder of children’s badminton club in Biggleswade retires after 40 years

The club, which operates at Stratton School leisure centre, was started in 1982 when Janice’s sons wanted to play badminton but had no local group to join.

She took the matters into her own hands and set up the Biggleswade Junior Badminton Club which she is now passing on to Anna Collis.

Janice, who is in her 80s, said that she thinks the club is better off in the hands of someone younger: “I'm still quite fit but I can't play with the children anymore. I'm sorry to have to do hand it over but age has now got in the way.”

Janice receiving flowers from Derek Batchelor, Chairman of the Bedfordshire Badminton Association.

For 40 years, Janice has dedicated her Saturday afternoons to coaching local children between the ages of nine and 18 with the help of various volunteers like Sue Akerman, who is also retiring.

This strictly non-profit club only charges attendees so the equipment and court fees can be covered.

Janice said: “I shall be sorry because I did enjoy doing what I did. I've had some wonderful helpers over the years and it's gone from strength to strength.”

Janice and fellow retiring volunteer, Sue with Derek.

Having organised occasion matches against other junior clubs around Bedfordshire, Janice has had success in tournaments.

Recently, Janice received an engraved vase and flowers from Derek Batchelor, Chairman of the Bedfordshire Badminton Association.