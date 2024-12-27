Town council blasted over decision to reject flying Progress Pride flag in Biggleswade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biggleswade’s LGBTQ+ group is ‘deeply disheartened’ by a town council decision to stall on a motion to fly the Progress Pride flag in Market Square.

That’s according to Anna Franklin, head of Biggleswade Pride organising committee ,who blasted the decision at a town council meeting.

The motion was presented by town councillor Andy Skilton, who asked for support to buy and then fly a Progress Pride flag in the town. Only three of his five requests within the proposals were agreed by the local authority, prompting him to describe it as “an absolutely shameful display” and leave the meeting.

“The Biggleswade’s LGBTQ+ group is deeply disheartened by the council’s decision to reject this motion to fly the flag in the Market Square,” said Ms Franklin, who runs the local group, in a social media post.

Biggleswade Town Council offices

“This decision not only undermines the values of inclusivity and equality, but also fails to reflect the aspirations of our diverse and vibrant community. The Progress Pride flag is more than just a symbol.

It represents a broader commitment to inclusion by incorporating representation for the transgender and intersex communities, LGBTQ+ people of colour, and those living with HIV/AIDS.

“Flying this flag would have been a powerful statement of solidarity and a reflection of the council’s dedication to fostering a welcoming and inclusive town for all residents.

“Unfortunately, the conduct and attitudes of some councillors during the meeting painted a starkly different picture. Hiding behind bureaucratic excuses only added insult to injury, particularly as the motion was sound and posed no conflict with current council policies.

“The rejection of this motion sends a troubling message that Biggleswade’s leadership is out of step with modern values and unwilling to champion the rights of marginalised groups.

“In contrast, many local authorities across the UK proudly fly the Pride flag as a symbol of support and inclusion. By failing to follow suit, Biggleswade risks being seen as a town unwilling to celebrate diversity or take a stand against discrimination,” she warned.

“Silence in the face of such discrimination is a statement in itself. While the council offered a few empty platitudes, the lack of meaningful action speaks volumes. This decision doesn’t reflect the values we believe our town can and should uphold.

“Biggleswade has the potential to be a shining example of inclusion and progress. We urge the town council to reconsider its stance and take tangible steps toward making our community one that welcomes, values, and celebrates everyone.

“As a group, we remain committed to promoting LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. We’re proud to announce that Biggleswade Pride will take place next June, with or without the town council’s blessing,” she added. “We’ll continue to fight for the recognition and protection of LGBTQ+ communities across all branches of government.”

Councillors rejected buying a Progress Pride flag and flying it, but backed recognition of Biggleswade Pride as an important event, including it on the council’s website and examining BTC’s flag flying policy in February.

The town council has been asked to comment.