Town Council hosts 'Welcome Back to Shefford' community fete

Shefford Town Council recently organised a 'Welcome Back to Shefford' event to encourage the local community back to the town centre.

On Saturday, July 10, members of the community enjoyed a free bouncy castle, fundraising fete stalls, and funfair rides were set up on Waterside.

There was also special appearances from Spongebob Squarepants, Peter Rabbit and Branch and Princess Poppy from the Trolls movie - also known as Shefford's Town Clerk!

The grand opening of St Michael’s Close play area was conducted by the outgoing Shefford Prince and Princesses and was met with tremendous approval from local children.

The crowning of the 2021 Shefford Prince and Princesses was also held in the town centre, with the awarding being done by Princess Belle (from Be Our Guest Princesses).

A food festival was provided by EatFeast outside Morrisons with a wide array of different cuisines, from Greek to Mexican, vegan to pizza, and homemade cakes and brownies.

The event was funded by the government’s 'Welcome Back Fund', providing councils across England with a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

Shefford Town Council has thanked all the businesses, community groups and volunteers that helped make the event such a wonderful success.

There were funfair rides for children to enjoy

Branch and Princess Poppy from the Trolls movie

Spongebob Squarepants made an appearance

Peter Rabbit made an appearance