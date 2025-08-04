5 businesses in Biggleswade area handed new food hygiene ratings
And it’s good news as none of them are in need of improvement, according to the watchdog.
The ratings published in July range from generally satisfactory to very good.
The latest scores on the doors for the area are:
Clifton Cuisine at 39 Broad Street, Clifton – rated 5 on June 19.
John O'Gaunt Golf Club at Sutton Park – raged 5 on June 19.
The Pudding Parlour at The Cornerstone, 1 High Street, Shefford – rated 5 on June 23.
The Chippy at 4a Market Square, Sandy – rated 3 on June 11.
Millars Coffee House at the kiosk on Sullivan Court, Biggleswade – rated 4 on June 18.
You can visit the FSA’s website to search for all food hygiene ratings.
