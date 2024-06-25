Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frosts Garden Centre hosts its first ever ‘Big Food Fest’ at Willington this Saturday (June 29) promising a great day out for all the family.

The free event offers a chance to indulge in delicious street food, browse local craft and artisan stalls and learn top tips from chefs, all while enjoying live music.

As well as street food vendors there will be a chance to buy from a range of foodie stalls including Just Biscuits, The Indian Orchard, Jam Moo Cow, Caked in Bread, Friars Farm, Willow Tree Distillery, Brockleby's Pies, The Chocolate Mill and My Spike & Edible Ornamentals.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While enjoying all things food, arts and craft stalls will entice with gift ideas from Gilly D Design, Raspberry Shed Glass, The Weaving Whittler, Robyn Caley Designs, Rock Paper Scissors, VW Studio, Rob Is Now Art and Eden Printing.

Frosts Big Food Fest (Willington) is on from 10am to 4pm this Saturday (29/6)

Local food vendors taking part include Burgervore, The Rub, Fold Me Close, Gusto Dall'Italia, We Will Wok You, The Brothers Supper, Hyderabadi Dhaba, Now Now Chow and as for sweet treats, choose from Willen Ice Cream, Crumb’s Kitchen or Dessert Boss.

So, whether you’re looking for a delicious beef brisket burger, or a freshly cooked fragrant Thai green curry, there’s a vendor to tickle your tastebuds while you sit back with a Papi’s Cocktail or a Pinksters Gin.

There will also be a chance to enjoy chef demonstrations starting at 12pm with Will Batting from Burgervore; at 1pm it’s Shane Clarke from Brother’s Supper; at 2pm The Falcon, Castle Ashby’s Head Chef, Russell Bateman and finally at 3pm My Spike will be demonstrating all things kebab.

A spokesperson said: “The event, which made its debut at Frosts Woburn Sands in 2023, was a huge success and is sure to be a big hit with local visitors. No ticket is required, just turn up and enjoy the live music and buzzing atmosphere.

"With music from Skylarkson and some children’s activities to enjoy (for an additional fee), all on top of Frosts' usual garden centre offerings, this is an event not to be missed.”