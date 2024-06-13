Cadbury Top Deck: Popular 1990s chocolate bar to relaunch in UK with original design
- Cadbury is relaunching a popular 1990s treat - for a limited time only
- The bar is a fan-favourite in South Africa and Australia
- It will be available in UK supermarkets this month in its original packaging
A popular chocolate bar is being relaunched in the UK - with its original retro packaging.
Cadbury is bringing back the much-loved bar, which launched in 1993, for a limited time this summer. It’s already a fan favourite in Australia and South Africa, and now UK shoppers can pick up the sweet treat at supermarkets.
Top Deck is making a return as part of Cadbury’s 200th anniversary celebrations. The new bar will feature vintage inspired packaging from the original Top Deck in 1993, following the retro Cadbury Dairy Milk bars that were released earlier this year.
The limited-edition bar is filled with two generous layers of creamy white and milk chocolate. It’s available from mid-June in Tesco and Booker, and other nationwide retailers from the end of July.
Mara Popa, brand manager at Mondelēz International, which owns the Cadbury brand, said: “We’re delighted to be answering Cadbury fans’ requests and relaunching Cadbury Top Deck in the UK for a limited time, as part of our 200-year anniversary celebrations.
“With two delicious layers of milk and creamy white chocolate, every bite of Cadbury Top Deck will reward you with pure indulgence.”
