Drift Inn - a new hotel experience is launched at Wyboston Lakes Resort

Drift Inn is the new hotel experience at Wyboston Lakes Resort.

Created by the transformation of the Waterfront Hotel, Drift Inn offers a new experience for today’s business traveller, social seeker, and everyone in between with its bold, contemporary interior designs, simplified, smart, smooth service and a warm, human, flexible hospitality ethos.

It features vibrant colours and eye-catching designs and offers spaces built for interaction while digital check-ins and other proven technologies keep service simple and unfussy.

At its heart is Meeting Point, a totally different and new approach to corporate meeting space.

Its key elements are three flexible, tech-ready rooms built for strategy, pitching or planning, ideal for up to 80 delegates boardroom style in the larger space and 40 in the smaller rooms. There is also an interactive, social breakout zone that feels more like an ultra-modern twist on a members' club than a conference foyer and there is private access to an outdoor space for fresh-air thinking or a relaxed post-meeting break. Altogether Meeting Point is ideal for corporate offsite team getaways and social groups alike.

Designed to be friendly and sociable, Drift Inn also introduces The Gravel Pit Café & Bar, a stylish F&B concept focused on bold flavours and relaxed vibes. It also offers competitive socialising, with social gaming activitiessuch asthe interactive Darts and Shuffle boards. Along with the Trackman driving range, this turns downtime into game time for groups and delegates.

“Drift Inn is designed to be exactly what today’s guests want from a hotel, it’s more connected to how people actually travel, meet, and unwind today.” said Steve Jones, CEO, Wyboston Lakes Resort.

“The comprehensive transformation of the Waterfront into Drift Inn has created a fresh, easy-going, and unapologetically modern hotel. The transformation is about much more than a name. It reflects a fundamental shift in mindset: away from formality and status, and toward simplicity, energy, and experience.”