Sainsbury's sells this whisky for £46 - but we've found it for £27.98

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 14th May 2025, 18:00 BST
Talsker Skye is a former Gold winner at the International Wine and Spirits Competition placeholder image
Talsker Skye is a former Gold winner at the International Wine and Spirits Competition | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A 42% saving on this Talisker Skye Single Malt has shown up just in time for Father's Day

Bursting with fresh citrus and tamed with an underlying sweetness, this Talisker Skye Single Malt Whisky is an award-winning dram which will win over any fans of a complex Scotch.

Most Popular

Understandably, it usually commands some pretty high prices, with Master of Malt listing it for £45.95, and Sainsbury's asking £46 - but there's a way to beat that price quite significantly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's thanks to a deal on Amazon, offering a 42% discount over the recommended retail price of £48, and it brings the price of a 70cl bottle down to just £27.98. And that's with free delivery, too.

A presentation box makes it the perfect giftplaceholder image
A presentation box makes it the perfect gift | Amazon

It comes in a presentation box, so it's perfect for a Father's Day gift idea, and what whisky lover wouldn't want to add one of these to their collection?

Read more: Best Amazon whisky deals – save on Aberlour, Tullibardine, Woven and more

It serves up a beguiling mix of honeyed toasted oak, sappy wood, a hint of pepper and smoke, then apple turnovers and hints of lemon and lime Opal Fruits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A drying and slightly less sweet finish leaves you with hints of spice and smoke, which is typical of the rugged coastal feel from any bottle of Talisker.

We don't know how long Amazon's deal will last, or how many bottles are in stock, so don't miss out on this one if you are eying up a bottle or two.

🎁 More whisky deals for Father’s Day 2025

Still hunting for the perfect bottle? These trusted retailers also have great prices on award-winning single malts, peated drams and collector editions:

🥃 Master of Malt – Father’s Day whisky gifts and rare bottles

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🥃 The Whisky Exchange – curated whisky by flavour and price

🥃 The Whisky World – limited editions and luxury blends

🥃 House of Malt – exclusive offers on Scotch and world whisky

There’s something for every budget and palate – from affordable Highland sippers to special gift-boxed editions.

Related topics:Sainsbury'sWhiskyAmazonMaster of MaltFather's DayTaliskerAffiliates
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice