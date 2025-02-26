Pancake Day: 16 of the best restaurants for pancakes according to food writers and customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:12 BST

These are the best places to visit on Pancake Day 🥞

Pancake Day also known as Shrove Tuesday is just around the corner, taking place on Tuesday March 4.

Whether you want to enjoy them as a breakfast or for a sweet treat later on in the day, there are plenty of cafés and restaurants offering up a delicious stack.

Here are 16 of the best restaurants for pancakes across the UK, according to food writers and customer reviews.

NationalWorld Today - essential headlines in your inbox - sign up now.

My Old Dutch is a London-based pancake house, which has been serving up delicious pancakes to customers since 1958. As well as pancakes, My Old Dutch offers traditional Dutch starters and desserts.

1. My Old Dutch, London

My Old Dutch is a London-based pancake house, which has been serving up delicious pancakes to customers since 1958. As well as pancakes, My Old Dutch offers traditional Dutch starters and desserts. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Fluffy Fluffy is located on Park Street in Bristol. What makes Fluffy Fluffy unique is that it serves up Japanese soufflé pancakes. The pancake house is a chain restaurant with locations dotted across the UK.

2. Fluffy Fluffy, Bristol

Fluffy Fluffy is located on Park Street in Bristol. What makes Fluffy Fluffy unique is that it serves up Japanese soufflé pancakes. The pancake house is a chain restaurant with locations dotted across the UK. | Google-Tian Xin

Photo Sales
Portsmouth café The Canteen serves up a variety of delicious food and drink, but its pancakes have received special recognition from customers.

3. The Canteen, Portsmouth

Portsmouth café The Canteen serves up a variety of delicious food and drink, but its pancakes have received special recognition from customers. | Google-Felix Hernandez

Photo Sales
Cherry Reds in Birmingham, which is located on John Bright Street has received praise from customers for its delightful pancakes.

4. Cherry Reds, Birmingham

Cherry Reds in Birmingham, which is located on John Bright Street has received praise from customers for its delightful pancakes. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostPancake DayRestaurants
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice