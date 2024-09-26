Salmonella: Waitrose No1 Pesto alla Genovese is recalled after bacteria found
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Waitrose & Partners has sent out an alert over No1 Pesto alla Genovese, the Food Standards Agency has revealed.
It is the 145g size, with a use-by date of September 26, 2024.
Salmonella poisoning can include usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The bacteria usually lives in the guts of animals and humans, and tends to be ejected through faeces.
When farm animals are being reared, slaughtered and processed, salmonella bacteria can be transferred into products destined for human consumption. It is usually raw meat, undercooked poultry, eggs, and unpasteurised milk that are contaminated.
Waitrose says anyone who has bought a packet can return it for a refund, and that anyone who wants to find out more can call its customer care line on 0800 188 884 (option 4)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.