I’ve found three beer multipacks that are perfect for summer – whether you’re into juicy IPAs, session ales or classic bitters, there’s something genuinely worth sipping here.

With the sun finally making a proper appearance, I’ve been looking for some great beer bundles to stock the fridge. Whether you’re sitting in the garden with friends or family, or just enjoying a quiet half hour alone in the shade, there’s nothing better than cracking open something cold, crisp, and genuinely interesting. Not mass-produced lager that tastes like cardboard – I’m talking proper, well-crafted beer that’s full of character.

I’ve found three standout multipacks that absolutely fit the bill – from hoppy southern IPAs to a full-blown nationwide ale tour. Here’s what’s in my basket right now:

Siren ‘IPA For Days’ Mixed Case – £31.50 (or £26.50 for new customers)

Siren’s IPA For Days bundle includes 12 cans of bold, hoppy craft beer – from tropical classics to experimental brews. | Siren

Siren is one of the most respected independent breweries in the south of England, and if you’ve never tried their stuff, this is the perfect entry point. Their IPA For Days case includes nine different beers ranging in strength from 4.2% up to a hefty 7.2%.

You’ll get three cans of Lumina (a light and zesty session IPA), three of the iconic Soundwave (their flagship tropical IPA), plus one each of their more experimental brews: Juice Krush, Zipline, Sold My Soul for Nelson, Defiant Jazz (a sour IPA), Superdelic Soundwave and Sounds Like Citra.

It’s a brilliantly varied box and a great way to explore what is honestly a rabbit hole of a brewery – their range is deep, different, and really rewards curiosity. If you’re a new customer, you can knock another fiver off too, which brings it down to just £26.50.

BrewDog Big Summer Bundle – 58 cans for £60

The BrewDog Big Summer Bundle includes 58 cans spanning five styles – from fruity IPAs to crisp, easy-drinking lager. | Brewdog

I had the BrewDog beer advent calendar last Christmas and loved the mix of styles and surprises it gave me. This summer bundle feels like the same spirit in a sunshine-ready format: a massive haul of 58 beers for £60, which works out at just over £1 a can.

The case includes 12 x Punk IPA, 12 x Hazy Jane (soft and fruity), 16 x Wingman (their crisp session pale), 14 x Cold Beer Lager (easy-drinking and smooth), and 4 x Orange Crush for something zesty and different.

This is perfect for parties, barbecues, or just making sure you’ve always got something decent in the fridge. It’s a limited-time deal, so if you’re tempted, don’t hang about.

Beerhunter Best of British Ale Case – £38.95

Beerhunter’s Best of British Ale Case features twelve regional brews and a proper pint glass – a flavour-packed tour of the UK. | Beerhunter

This one’s for the real ale lovers – a twelve-pack of traditional and modern British ales that genuinely feels like a tasting tour of the UK. From Yorkshire bitters to Cornish amber ales, it’s a cracking mix of styles that showcase the best of regional brewing.

You also get a proper pint glass included in the box, which adds a nice finishing touch – especially if you’re planning to give it as a gift. The flavours lean more towards malt, balance and depth than full-blown hop-bombs, so it’s a good counterpoint to the other two packs.

If you’ve got a few days in the sun ahead, this is the kind of case that makes a perfect companion to a quiet lunch in the garden or a lazy weekend evening.

There’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple – but if you enjoy your beer like you enjoy your weather – crisp, interesting, and a little bit special – these three multipacks are a great way to make the most of summer.