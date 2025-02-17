The 10 most booked restaurants in Bedfordshire - according to OpenTable

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 12:40 BST

These are the restaurants most popular with diners 🍴

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Bedfordshire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From The Black Horse to Paris House, here are the most booked restaurants in Bedfordshire according to OpenTable.

Lussmanns in Woburn has a 4.6* rating from 141 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Have been looking forward to visiting and it really didn’t disappoint! Great welcoming staff, lovely environment and the food some of the nicest we have had in a long time! Will be back soon!”

1. Lussmanns, Woburn

The Black Horse in Woburn has a 4.3* rating from 605 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great place for a chilled dinner in a nice atmosphere with a beautiful decor. If you are in the area I would recommend it.”

2. The Black Horse, Woburn

The Swan in Salford has a 4.4* rating from 822 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Another great lunch at the Swan at Salford. Beautiful tasty food lovingly served in pleasant surroundings.”

3. The Swan, Salford

The Embankment in Bedford has a 4.2* rating from 450 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great place to eat with drinks outside then fabulous table inside. The food was good and the quality was excellent. Very attentive service.”

4. The Embankment, Bedford

