Bedfordshire is a county with plenty of bars and pubs to choose from, dotted across the area.
Whether you’re a Bedfordshire local or visiting for the first time, we have a guide to the best bars and pubs it has to offer, and the top ones worth a visit.
Here are the 13 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what they said about their experience.
1. George & Dragon, Bedford
George & Dragon in Bedford has a 4.3* rating from 213 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The bar staff were great and service was quick, all drinks delivered with a smile. Special mention to Maddy, Ebony, Keeley and Max, would definitely come again and recommend to others!” | Tripadvisor-George & Dragon
2. White Hart, Biggleswade
White Hart in Biggleswade has a 4.3* rating from 217 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great atmosphere and drinks. The staff were helpful and friendly and service was speedy with no problems. Nice pub all round.” | Tripadvisor-White Hart
3. Bumble Bee, Flitwick
Bumble Bee in Flitwick has a 4.3* rating from 215 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing place and atmosphere. Jupiter was out of this world and a very professional young man. Fern as always was on point and very welcoming. Thank you for the hospitality.” | Tripadvisor-Bumble Bee
4. Off the Wall, Luton
Off the Wall in Luton has a 4.4* rating from 107 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went to watch football and had a great time. Good to be able to actually get some decent beer in Luton! Smiley staff and good screens/sounds for the football.” | Tripadvisor-Melissa H