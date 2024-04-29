The latest food ratings for pubs, takeaways and restaurants in the Biggleswade areas

The scores on the doors from the Food Standars Agency
By Lynn Hughes
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 12:37 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Central Bedfordshire’s establishments in April, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Food Standards Agency's scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings mean that:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the latest ratings handed out in the Biggleswade area:

Rated 5: Bannatyne Fitness Ltd at Bannatyne's Health Club & Spa, Fairfield Hall, Kingsley Avenue, Fairfield; rated on April 16

Bannatynes in Fairfield

Photo: Google Maps

Rated 4: The Golden Chef at 146 St Neots Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire; rated on March 20

The Golden Chef

Photo: Google Maps

Rated 5: North Way Diner - also known as Grizzlies off the A - , Seddington Layby, Great North Road, Sandy; rated on March 20

The North Way diner

Photo: Google Maps

Rated 2: Gokce Restaurant at 2 Bedford Road, Shefford; rated on March 15

The Gokce restaurant

Photo: Stock Image

