New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Central Bedfordshire’s establishments in April, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Food Standards Agency's scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings mean that:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the latest ratings handed out in the Biggleswade area:

1 . Bannatynes in Fairfield Rated 5: Bannatyne Fitness Ltd at Bannatyne's Health Club & Spa, Fairfield Hall, Kingsley Avenue, Fairfield; rated on April 16 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Golden Chef Rated 4: The Golden Chef at 146 St Neots Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire; rated on March 20 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The North Way diner Rated 5: North Way Diner - also known as Grizzlies off the A - , Seddington Layby, Great North Road, Sandy; rated on March 20 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales