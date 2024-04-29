New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Central Bedfordshire’s establishments in April, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Food Standards Agency's scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The ratings mean that:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Here are the latest ratings handed out in the Biggleswade area: