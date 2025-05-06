While there’s a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
Bedfordshire boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 11 of the top-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. White Hart, Biggleswade
White Hart in Biggleswade has a 4.3* rating from 212 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great lunch as always! Staff are always welcoming and attentive. Great quality and affordable food, a cosy and relaxing atmosphere and very clean! Bonus that the kids ate well and our dog was allowed to join us. We’ll be back again very soon!” | Tripadvisor
2. Saddle & Spoke, Biggleswade
Saddle & Spoke in Biggleswade has a 4.1* rating from 68 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our first visit and will definitely return. We came for lunch and it was fairly quiet. Alex was our waitress who was very friendly and attentive. The food and cocktails were really nice. Nice pub, with parking nearby, nice food and atmosphere with great service.” | Tripadvisor
3. Bumble Bee, Flitwick
Bumble Bee in Flitwick has a 4.2* rating from 210 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Good pub grub for a midweek family night out, but the staff are fantastic. Huge appreciation to Mikey for making friends with our 6 year old son and being generally very attentive and friendly. Enjoyable impromptu experience!” | Tripadvisor
4. The Prince of Wales, Ampthill
The Prince of Wales in Ampthill has a 4* rating from 57 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A great pub, welcoming staff, a comprehensive pub menu with great friendly service and lovely hot food. I shall certainly visit again.” | Tripadvisor
