200-home development in Arlesey set to launch

Construction work on the first residential phase of the sustainable urban extension in Arlesey has begun, as the first developer on the land plans to release homes for sale this month.

National housebuilder Miller Homes is set to release the first selection of homes for sale at its Arlesey Gate development on Saturday, 22 March, signalling the first residential properties to be delivered within the wider scheme.

Miller Homes is to build the first 200 homes at the sustainable urban extension, known more widely as Chase Farm, which will ultimately create a new area of Bedfordshire and will include 950 homes, a new school, employment land, a care unit, and the provision of a new doctors surgery and dentist practice.

The land being built on by Miller Homes is accessed off Stotfold Road and will comprise a mix of houses and apartments, 40 of which will be made available by the developer as affordable housing.

Computer-generated images show how the homes could look when completed

Miller Homes intends to have its first homes at Arlesey Gate completed this summer.

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Work is now well underway at Arlesey Gate, as the vision of our planning team is beginning to be delivered within the wider development in Bedfordshire.

“We are therefore looking forward to releasing our first homes for sale on 22ndMarch which will provide the first opportunity for prospective buyers to commit their future to this new area of the county which is going to be the recipient of a huge amount of investment and infrastructure to support the new homes and additional facilities to benefit the region for generations to come.

“Prospective buyers can visit us at our Forster Park development in nearby Stevenage to learn more about the first homes released for sale, from 22 March.

“Miller Homes is set to open a showhome at Arlesey Gate this summer, and we will welcome our first residents to their homes shortly afterwards. The vision for the area as approved by Central Bedfordshire Council is set to transform this part of the county and we are very proud to be at the front of this hugely exciting project.”

Prices for the homes being built at Arlesey Gate are set to range from £380,000, with a selection of two to five-bedroom homes to be delivered by Miller Homes South Midlands.

The developer, based in Northampton, has already undertaken work at three other consortium housing schemes in Northampton, Stevenage and Wellingborough.

Miller Homes is also set to deliver new housing in Bedfordshire at its Pembroke Chase development in Houghton Conquest, part of another consortium scheme which is set to be brought to market in the coming weeks.