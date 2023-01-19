36 home Moggerhanger development completed - with most handed over to housing association

Affordable housing specialist Living Space has completed a development of 36 high-quality new homes in the Bedfordshire village of Moggerhanger.

And 33 of the properties have been handed over to Hightown Housing Association for affordable rent or to buy through their shared ownership scheme, while the remaining three four-bedroom executive homes have been sold on the open market.

Advertisement

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space, said: “It’s extremely pleasing to complete our first project with Hightown HA, and our first development in Bedfordshire.

Living Space completes construction at development in Moggerhanger, Bedfordshire

“There are always mixed feelings when we come to the end of a development and handover the last properties, but at the same time we are proud to acknowledge our final milestone in the development journey.

“This has been a rewarding project for us that created and safeguarded a number of employment opportunities, and delivered a much needed new community of affordable living.”

Advertisement

Andrew Royall, Director of Development at Hightown Housing Association, commented: “It is fantastic to see these properties now complete and handed over, ready to provide affordable and high-quality homes to meet housing need and demand in this part of Bedfordshire.

“These homes are testament to our commitment to provide as many homes as we can at below market rate, assisting people to access affordable rent or take a step onto the housing ladder.

Advertisement

“We have been pleased to work in partnership with Living Space to deliver these new homes as part of our ambitious development programme that is providing more affordable housing in Bedfordshire.”

The 3.6-acre site located off Bedford Road (A603) and Park Road was previously unused agricultural land and Living Space sister company Terra secured planning permission for the scheme in May 2020. Construction began the following October.

Advertisement