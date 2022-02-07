50 eco-efficient homes to be built in Central Bedfordshire as part of £25 million development

50 eco-efficient homes - complete with underfloor heating, electric vehicle fast-charging points and ultra-fast broadband - are being built in Clophill.

Housebuilder Hayfield has acquired a prime 8.5-acre site next to a new country park and lakes.

Plans for the £25 million Hayfield Lakes development - off Shefford Road - will also feature air source heat pumps.

The £25 million Hayfield Lakes development

Full detailed planning has already been obtained for a range of bungalows as well as two, three, four and five-bedroom executive houses - 18 of the homes are designated for affordable housing and will be delivered to Hightown Housing Association.

The scheme will also incorporate new habitats for wildlife, native tree planting, an attenuation pond and a children’s play area.

Andy Morris, managing director of Hayfield, said: “Our reputation in Central Bedfordshire is well established thanks to the 200 homes we are in the final phase of delivering at Hayfield Gate in Clifton, and at Hayfield Place in Silsoe.

"This latest scheme will set new standards in both eco-efficient living and luxury lifestyle, as we will be introducing our largest house design – the Eaton – to Bedfordshire, reflecting the aspirational purchaser profile we will be targeting.

“The opportunity to live in a traditional village setting, next to nearly 300 acres of new waterside parkland will be very special indeed. With planning already secured, we are thrilled to be making preparations to commence construction in the coming weeks.”

A new access road and a network of footpaths will be created from Shefford Road.