Biggleswade housebuilder invites local primary school for behind-the-scenes tour

A Biggleswade housebuilder invited local school children for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour to see what it takes to work in the construction sector.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proving every day really is a school day, Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Ivel Gardens in Biggleswade, invited a group of students from Icknield Primary along to its latest housing development, Tudor Meadow, for an exclusive behind the scenes tour.

Pupils from Year 5 were given a one-hour tour of the development, offering them an exclusive look at life on a construction site, as well as a sneak peak at the homes currently being built.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The students also had the opportunity to chat to Redrow team members, including trainees and apprentices, where they could ask questions about what qualifications are needed and the opportunities to progress in a career at Redrow.

Local primary school children enjoy the visit

Mrs Mitchell, Headteacher at Icknield Primary, said: “The children had a wonderful time visiting Tudor Meadow – it was a super opportunity for our pupils to learn more about the construction sector and give them a practical insight into how new homes are built. Thank you, Redrow South Midlands for this opportunity!”

Alan Cooke, Area Construction Manager at Redrow South Midlands, added: “We had a wonderful time welcoming students from Icknield Primary to our Tudor Meadow development.

“As part of our continued efforts to encourage and inspire the next generation of house builders, we’re always thrilled to invite local students of all ages along for an exciting behind-the-scenes look at our developments. It’s so important to help young people understand that, whether their favourite subject is maths or art, there are so many different opportunities in housebuilding.

Advertisement

Advertisement