Construction begins at Cala’s upcoming site at Arlesey, Bedfordshire

Brenton Peglar and Mark Todd - Cala Samuel Gardens site managers.

Cala Homes (North Home Counties) has begun construction at its Samuel Gardens development in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, with sales expected to launch in autumn this year.

The upcoming development will offer 147 new homes, as well as providing 30 per cent affordable housing in line with local council policy. The private homes will comprise a collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. Cala’s new homes will be built with sustainability in mind incorporating both air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and timber frame construction, as well as multiple biodiversity features.

The 5.15-hectare site is located at Graves Paddock, off Bates Avenue, and includes the creation of accessible public open space and a children’s play area.

Jason Colmer, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (NHC), said: “It’s great to see Samuel Gardens begin to take shape as the first site in Bedfordshire for our region. With excellent transport links to Cambridge, Gatwick Airport and London St Pancras, a variety of high-quality schools, and lots of green space on your doorstep, Samuel Gardens is the perfect location for a wide range of prospective buyers.

“We anticipate this being a popular development, so would advise any interested parties to register their interest with our sales teams.”

Samuel Gardens will see Cala launch its Community Pledge at the development, a series of commitments above and beyond legal planning requirements to deliver positive, measurable social impact for the local communities in which it builds homes. The Pledge will cover a range of tailored engagement activities such as volunteering, learning programmes, bursaries and donations. Local charities and community groups in need of support are encouraged to apply for funding through the Community Pledge page.

The new development will also incorporate Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy, measures put in place to encourage local wildlife, including bat boxes, swift bricks and hedgehog highways.

For more information on Samuel Gardens, visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-england/bedfordshire/samuel-gardens-arlesey