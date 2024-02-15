Couple move from a period property into an air source heat pump new build in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celene Bly, and her husband, William, moved into their first new-build home, Redrow’s three-bedroom Letchworth, in November 2023, after previously living in a grade one period property.

Having been together for over eight years and after having their first child, Jude, Celene and William made the exciting decision to buy their first family home together. With a busy lifestyle and an active toddler, the couple were keen for their first home to be a new-build, so they could benefit from a smooth and stress-free move.

Commenting on the family’s decision, Celene said: “It was a no-brainer choosing a new build, especially with a toddler who’s always on the move! Everything looks shiny and new from the moment you walk in which is a huge relief. It’s so much easier and quicker to make a house a home when you’re starting with a blank canvas.”

When asked for advice and top tips for future first-time buyers, Celene said: “Agree an amount between you and your partner and stick to saving this amount each month. Also don’t be afraid of taking advantage of low-risk investments, such as bonds or ISAs. There are several government incentives that will enhance your savings – you just need to research them first and find the best one that suits you.”

After visiting Stone Hill Meadow and experiencing the Redrow difference first-hand, the couple were immediately sold on The Letchworth, which forms part of Redrow’s award-winning heritage collection. The home features an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads to a separate utility and cloakroom, which is great for keeping the living space clutter-free. There is also a large separate living room, perfect for unwinding together as a family.

In addition to the home’s impressive design, the couple were also attracted to its energy-efficient features. Stone Hill Meadow is Redrow South Midlands’ first development to feature Redrow’s new eco-friendly homes, which have been designed with innovative low-carbon technology and include cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills.

Air source heat pumps and underground floor heating are fitted as standard, in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its ambitious target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

Celene said: “We were so excited to move into a property with an air source heat pump that had an underfloor heating system, especially after living in a grade one listed property which was not energy efficient at all. We had seen so much about heat pumps in the news and knew we wanted a property with one to future-proof our home. They are the future, after all!

“Going from a period property to a new build with an air-source heat pump has been like going from one extreme to another. Not only is it considerably cheaper to heat our home, but we also don’t need to look at any unsightly radiators – plus our feet stay toasty on frosty, winter mornings with the under-floor heating!”

Celene loves her Redrow home so much that she has started documenting her first-time buyer journey, including her interior design plans and house updates, on her Instagram account, @stonehill_meadow.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Celene and William to Stone Hill Meadow and pleased to see they have found everything they were looking for in The Letchworth.

“It’s no surprise many young buyers are moving away from second-hand homes that are costly to fix and run and moving towards energy-efficient homes that will save them money. Stone Hill Meadow offers just that, with easy access to neighbouring green spaces and good city connections to London and across the country.