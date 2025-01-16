Crest Nicholson to deliver further 79 homes in Langford, Bedfordshire
This new phase will offer a diverse range of energy-efficient homes, from one to five bedrooms, all featuring PV panels and Electric Vehicle Charging Points. Of the 79 homes, 36% will be built in accordance with M4(2) building requirements, designed to be accessible and adaptable for people with a range of needs, with a further 30% designated as affordable housing.
In addition to the new homes, Crest Nicholson has committed nearly £3 million to fund improvements in local amenities, education, and healthcare. This includes improvements to Langford Village Hall, Langford Football Club, Langford Surgery, and the Saxon Leisure Centre.
To increase consumer choice, eight plots are set aside for custom build, enabling the buyer to choose the design and layout of their home.
Susan Joseph, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Chiltern said:
“We’re delighted to have secured planning permission for this next phase. With over 80% now sold in phase one it has proved a popular development for a range of buyers from first time buyers to growing families.
We look forward to providing high quality new homes that will contribute to the vibrant, sustainable community of Lewin Park”
This final phase marks the completion of Lewin Park, delivering a total of 161 brand-new, high-quality homes to central Bedfordshire.
Work is anticipated to start in early 2025 with the first homes due for completion towards the end of the year.