Oooh… a covered heated swimming pool is exactly what we need at this time of year.

So if you’ve got a spare million – well, £1.4 million to be exact – you’re in luck as this five-bed detached house in Great Barford came on the market at the tail end of last year.

So other than the super-duper pool, what else has it got?

Well, there’s four reception rooms, five double bedrooms (two with en suites), open plan kitchen/breakfast room, plus a summerhouse.

Sorted.

1 . The exterior The 5-bed house in High Street, Great Barford

2 . Snooker room At the back of the house, this room measures 22ft 8in by 16ft

3 . Drawing room Under a decorative elliptical arch, the drawing room has box bay windows overlooking the garden, with glazed double doors to the terrace. There is a marble fireplace with a raised hearth, housing a Living Flame gas fire