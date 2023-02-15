First of 30 affordable new council homes to be made available in Gamlingay

The first of more than 30 new council homes in Gamlingay are ready for people to move into, as part of a joint project between South Cambridgeshire District Council and Morris Homes.

The 10 new energy-efficient council houses are located off Cinques Road and feature high levels of insulation to help residents keep energy bills as low as possible and reduce carbon emissions.

Bicycle sheds are also being provided for every home. The wider Morris Homes development includes a village green area and children’s play equipment – both located close to the new council homes.

Of the first 10 new council homes, six will be made available at affordable rent with the rent capped at no more than 80% of the local market rate, including service charges where applicable. All six affordable rent homes are two-bedroom properties.

The remaining four, two and three-bedroom properties will be available on a shared ownership basis.

Priority for the new affordable rented homes will be given to those with a local connection to Gamlingay initially, followed by those with a link to the villages of Hatley, Little Gransden and then Tadlow.

District Councillor for Gamlingay and Council Leader, Cllr Bridget Smith, added: “Having been to see the high quality of these new homes, I’m thrilled that they are now ready for people with a local connection to the area to move into.

"This is proof of how we are working to bring forward more homes that are energy efficient and genuinely affordable to live in. This is crucial at a time when we are all under pressure from the huge cost of energy. I’m looking forward to meeting the new residents and know that they will be very happy in our welcoming community.”

South Cambridgeshire District Council’s Lead Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr John Batchelor, added: “It’s excellent to see the first of these new homes come forward in the lovely village of Gamlingay.

"This is just one of many areas in the district where we are working to provide more homes that are genuinely affordable to live in.”