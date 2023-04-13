Free face painting sessions will be on offer

A housebuilder is hoping to draw in a crowd as it celebrates the launch of its new show home in Bedfordshire.

On Saturday, April 29, from 10am to 5.30pm, Redrow South Midlands is unveiling its brand-new show home at one of its latest developments in the area – Stonehill Meadow, in Lower Stondon.

While younger visitors enjoy getting their faces painted by Moondust Body Art, the grown-ups can get their sweet fix with a vanilla cupcake and be one of the first to look around the new show home’s luxury interior.

Artist's impression of the development

Guests will also have the opportunity to find out more about a range of eco-friendly and sustainable products provided by local eco-shop, Simply Bee, with the first 30 taking home an exclusive goodie bag.

Just 111 homes are available at the exclusive development – and now buyers can see exactly what life could be like at Stonehill Meadow.

This is the division’s first development of Redrow’s eco-friendly homes, which are built with innovative low-carbon technology and feature air source heat pumps and underground floor heating as standard in line with Redrow’s goals to reach its Net Zero targets. There will also be a professional from Vaillant on hand to provide information to people on the day about the benefits of air source heat pumps.

Part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, the three-bedroom Shrewsbury 3 show home has an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area, plus a separate utility and cloakroom and large lounge. Upstairs, the main bedroom features an ensuite.

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re excited for local people to step inside our new show home at Stonehill Meadow and see just what life could be like at our latest development.

“Visitors will find traditional features and craftsmanship on display from the moment they drive into the development, while inside they’ll find a hi-spec haven – the perfect combination for any modern family. From face painting to cupcakes, and sampling Lower Stondon’s finest sustainable products, this event offers something for all ages.

