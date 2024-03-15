Gallery: Leasehold of award-winning Italian restaurant in Biggleswade for sale at £185,000

If you’ve ever fancied owning a restaurant now’s your chance.

Nestled in the heart of Biggleswade, O'Sarracino in Bonds Lane, is an award-winning Italian dining destination which boasts a proven track record, built on a foundation of quality cuisine, a warm atmosphere, and customer loyalty .

The restaurant, which also has a branch in Sun Street, Potton, offers a recipe for profitability – according to the sellers – with a turnover of £613,000, equating to between £50k to £100k profit.

The listing at BusinessesForSale.com also says the restaurant boasts the No1 Southern-Italian title in Biggleswade and a 2023 Travellers' Choice award. Rave reviews praise the "creamy aubergine" and "perfectly cooked" dishes, a testament to generations-old family recipes and passionate chefs.

It adds that the restaurant has consistently high foot traffic and a strong online presence, plus diverse menu that includes family-friendly favourites, vegan and gluten-free options, and a wide pizza selection.In addition, the new leasehold owner can look forward to the business including a well-equipped kitchen, established clientele and dedicated team “offering a turnkey opportunity to hit the ground running with a proven concept and loyal following”.

A spokesperson for the sellers said: “O'Sarracino isn't just a restaurant, it's a thriving business with a heart. Own a piece of Italian magic and let your passion for hospitality flourish.”

The restaurant’s website also offers the option to order online and 4.7 out of 5-star reviews on Google plus 5-star rating on Tripadvisor, with the seller adding “this business is ideally suited to both first-time business owners or existing businesses looking to expand”.

The property is available on a leasehold basis with an asking price of £185,000. Further details are available from Agilis Advisory here via Businesses For Sale.

