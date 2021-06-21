Gorgeous Victorian home in Bedfordshire town boasts underfloor heating and sun terrace

This impressive home is located in Bedford in one of the most prestigious areas next to Bedford Park.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at £675,000.

The property - in Foster Hill Road - has been improved and even boasts underfloor heating downstairs.

Internally, there is an entrance hall, a stunning bay fronted living/dining room which boasts period features, tall ceilings and a log burner with underfloor heating.

There is also a breakfast room with bi-fold doors to the garden.

At the back of the property there is a large kitchen which is comprehensively fitted with a range of modern units and ample worktop space.

Leading from the kitchen is a re-fitted cloakroom/utility room and from there, is a large family room with bi-fold doors.

The first floor offers four good size bedrooms, a family bathroom, a re-fitted dressing room with an en suite which offers a three piece suite plus a sun terrace.

The 17ft master bedroom has a lovely bay window and a period fireplace.

A loft conversion has also been completed which provides a very large storage area and beautiful large fifth bedroom and en suite that has been recently refurbished.

Externally the rear garden offers a good degree of privacy and a low maintenance aspect with artificial turf and patio/seating area. There is also a purpose-built storage room.

1. The large kitchen is comprehensively fitted with a range of modern units and ample worktop space Photo: Goodacres Residential Buy photo

2. Just one of the many period features in this house Photo: Goodacres Residential Buy photo

3. The stunning bay fronted living/dining room boasts period features, tall ceilings and a log burner with underfloor heating Photo: Goodacres Residential Buy photo

4. Leading from the kitchen is this breakfast room with bi-fold doors Photo: Goodacres Residential Buy photo