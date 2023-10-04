Here's how you can move into a brand-new home in Stotfold in less than a month

Just one Readymade home remains at a popular Stotfold development – and, as it’s Readymade, house buyers could be moving into this dream home in as little as a month.

With demand rising for gardens and more spacious, flexible homes, buyers have been spoilt for choice at Redrow South Midland’s Ivel Gardens – and with just one Readymade home available now, eager buyers will have to be quick.

Already built, and ready to move into, the premium housebuilder has taken the headache out of waiting for a build to complete or deciding over interior specifications – the expert team has already done the hard work and house hunters can simply focus on moving into a beautiful, brand-new home.

For homebuyers keen to make their own stamp on their new home, a second Richmond, the final house type to be built on the development, will be complete by the end of this year.

Redrow South Midlands have one readymade home left

The four-bedroom Richmond, the last remaining Readymade home at the development, is available from £800,000. An expansive, open-plan kitchen living area ensures that family life is at the heart of the home. Overlooking the landscaped rear garden, the kitchen also includes upgraded Quartz worktops and comes complete with Amtico tiled flooring and top of the range integrated appliances.

Staying downstairs, a carpeted and spacious separate lounge, offers a cosy space to relax and unwind. Upstairs, the luxurious living continues, with the main bedroom containing both an ensuite and dressing room. An additional bedroom also benefits from its own ensuite, perfect for guests or growing children. The home features two further generously sized bedrooms, offering everyone ample space to call their own.

With an abundance of nearby schools and nurseries available, Ivel Gardens is convenient for those looking to settle down and start a family. With a bustling town centre nearby and surrounding Bedfordshire countryside, families can benefit from rural walks and local independent businesses.

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We know just how stressful it can be to buy a home, and how long the process can sometimes take – which can impact all the fun and excitement of becoming a new homeowner.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Biggleswade to buy their dream home and show them just how simple and quick the process can be – with just furniture and soft furnishings to add.

“With only one Readymade home remaining, we would urge homebuyers looking to find their dream home to visit Ivel Gardens soon – before it gets snapped up!”

Located to the north of Stotfold and surrounded by open fields and farmland, Ivel Gardens enjoys a delightful rural setting. Yet at the same time, Central London is just 40 minutes away by direct train, offering you the very best of both worlds, with country charm and city culture in abundance.