Luxury modern penthouse apartment in the heart of Bedford boasts video entry system and secure electric gated parking

This rarely available penthouse apartment in Centurion Court is located in Clapham Road, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Compass Land & Property Ltd at £350,000

The centrally located, modern three double bedroom, three bathroom apartment offers an enviable 1,594 sq ft of accommodation presented in immaculate order throughout.

All the reception rooms and bedrooms are accessed from the entrance hall and comprises of:

*A spacious lounge with feature gallery area

*Double doors to a modern fitted high gloss woodgrain effect kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances and tiled floor

*Separate study

*Master bedroom with an en suite shower facility

*Two further very good size bedrooms (bedroom two with en suite) and a family bathroom suite

All three bedrooms have mirror fronted built-in wardrobes.

The property further benefits from a lift and stair access to all floors.

Externally you will find secure electric gated parking with one designated space, bin store, bike shed area and visitor parking.

This modern development has only seven exclusive apartments within the block and an ornate and well-designed façade.

The property also benefits from a video/intercom entry system, with three years' builders warranty remaining as well as a long lease.

