MasterChef runner up caters ‘Meet the Directors’ event at development in Clifton

Mulberry Homes celebrated nearing the end of its Clifton Gardens development by inviting members of the community to a ‘Meet the Directors’ event, which gave current homeowners and those who have secured their dream home a chance to meet the people who made Clifton Gardens a reality.

The event allowed residents to meet with the sales team and the directors. Visitors were also provided with canapés and drinks from chef Emily Hale, who was a runner up on the BBC show MasterChef.

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are very proud to have created a brilliant community at Clifton Gardens and hope that the development continues to flourish.

“We’d like to thank Emily and her team for providing such incredible food, brilliant service, and thoughtfulness towards our Clifton Gardens customers. We hope that she enjoyed the event just as much as we did.

“Clifton Gardens was designed to incorporate a range of sustainable, built-in features, such as barn owl nest boxes and hedgehog highways. The development also benefitted from our industry leading ‘The Mulberry Way’ initiative, which includes visitor electric car charging points and automated smart parcel delivery boxes.

“This development was an exciting part of our growth plans at Mulberry Homes. We’re thrilled to be continuing our success in Bedfordshire with our developments Ravensden Park and The Grange at Roxton, and to be providing local people with homes that they can feel proud to call theirs.”

Georgina Wilkinson, regional development director at Mulberry Homes said: “We are extremely proud of Clifton Gardens and the hard work the team have done there, scoring over 80% on the NPS survey and creating a brilliant community.”

The NPS is a widely-used metric that measures customer experiences across a range of businesses including from large scale businesses down to family owned businesses, and sees customers partake in a survey that asks them how likely they are to recommend a company to a friend, family member or colleague.

The scores can range from anywhere between -100 and 100. A score of 30 to 50 is classed as ‘average’, 50 to 70 is seen as ‘good’ and 70 to 100 is ‘world class’. Companies in the latter category, such as Mulberry Homes at Clifton Gardens*, are highly recommended, and have extremely happy and loyal customers who generate positive word-of-mouth referrals.

Located on Broad Street, Clifton Gardens consist of a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, perfect for first time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike. Only three homes are now remaining, with prices starting from £564,950.

For more information, please visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/clifton-gardens/properties/ or call the sales team on 0333 121 1050.