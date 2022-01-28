New build homes in Lower Stondon available with a 5% deposit

New build homes in a Bedfordshire development are being offered with a deposit of just five per cent.

Barratt Homes is offering the low deposit mortgage scheme at Lavender Grange on Bedford Road in Lower Stondon.

It means that first time buyers and existing homeowners can buy a new build home priced up to £750,000 with a five per cent deposit - and the homebuilder says the mortgage for the remaining 95 per cent is 'competitively priced' and designed to help people who may otherwise struggle to fund a deposit.

A home at Lavender Grange

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt North Thames, said: “We are always looking at ways we can help even more people either onto or up the property ladder and Deposit Unlock is the latest way for those in Lower Stondon to do just that.

"By significantly reducing the size of deposit needed to secure a new home, we’re hoping we can make it much more accessible and affordable for buyers to move into their dream home.”

The scheme is run in partnership with a number of lenders, which are able to offer a range of market-leading mortgage rates under Deposit Unlock, starting at five per cent for a two-year fixed rate mortgage.