Refurbished former MOD homes have gone on sale in Henlow.

The eight two-bedroom properties on Nene Road have had their downstairs lounge and kitchen areas extended, while there are new carpets and floors throughout. Bathrooms have been updated with "a modern twist" and every home has access to an off-road driveway and dedicated cycle stores. A selection of homes also benefit from a fitted electric vehicle charging point.

Robert Cowell, branch manager at Your Move Estate and Letting Agents Hitchin, said: “Henlow has always been a desired area for all types of buyers, especially families who want to settle, so we expect to see a lot of young families looking for their next step and reaping the rewards of having the extra space.”

The former MOD homes, which received a makeover from Annington.