Take a look inside stunning homes conversion of Victorian church in Fairfield Park

If you’ve ever fancied living in a converted church – and have a spare million or so – you’re in luck.

A former Fairfield church converted into four stunning, architect-designed properties has gone on the market with estate agents Michael Graham.

St Luke’s Church is a Grade II listed former chapel sitting in its own grounds of around an acre within Fairfield Park. Designed by George Fowler-Jones, it was built by William Webster between 1858 and 1861 with further additions between 1870 and 1871.

The church has now been converted into four contemporary homes beautifully blended with the stunning original architectural features.

The four apartments are on the market from £750,000 to £1.25 million. Let’s take a look inside.

Kitchen The modern kitchen has a handmade and painted Scott Gray kitchen with quartz work surfaces

Stunning original features Attention to quality and detail is fastidious and features include engineered American white oak and/or porcelain floors throughout, traditionally handmade custom Oak stairs with glass balustrading to stairwells and balconies.

Kitchen The central island has a sink, an induction hob, and a breakfast bar.