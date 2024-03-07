Taylor Wimpey supports Biggleswade Scouts with £1,500 donation

Sue Doyle, Group Lead Volunteer at Biggleswade Scouts commented on what the donation will go towards: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this level of support from Taylor Wimpey. The money will be put to great use in refurbishing a cupboard and storage area in our hut, which is home to all of our games and equipment. This improvement will help with the organisation of the space and make our leaders' lives much simpler when it comes to planning activities for the children. Thank you again to Taylor Wimpey.”