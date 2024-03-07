Taylor Wimpey supports Biggleswade Scouts with £1,500 donation
Biggleswade Scout Group runs a weekly programme for around 200 young people from 6 – 18 years old, to help them develop skills for life. The group is run solely by volunteers.
Sue Doyle, Group Lead Volunteer at Biggleswade Scouts commented on what the donation will go towards: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this level of support from Taylor Wimpey. The money will be put to great use in refurbishing a cupboard and storage area in our hut, which is home to all of our games and equipment. This improvement will help with the organisation of the space and make our leaders' lives much simpler when it comes to planning activities for the children. Thank you again to Taylor Wimpey.”
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are really pleased to be able to provide this donation to Biggleswade Scout Group. We are continually looking for ways we can work with communities local to our developments, so to be able to donate £1,500 and help the group improve their storage facilities is a great feeling.”
